2 Injured In Hawthorne Jeep, Motorcycle Crash

Two people were seriously injured when a Jeep Wrangler and a motorcycle collided on a Hawthorne street Saturday night.

CPR was being conducted on one of the victims, while responders reported compound fractures for the other after the 9:45 p.m. crash in front of the Wells Fargo Bank on Lafayette Avenue.

Two ambulances and two paramedics responded along with police -- who called for the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office fatal accident investigations unit.

At least one victim was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries or whether summonses were issued

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.