Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

2 Injured In Hawthorne Jeep, Motorcycle Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Scene of the crash on Lafayette Avenue outside the Wells Fargo bank branch.
Scene of the crash on Lafayette Avenue outside the Wells Fargo bank branch. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Two people were seriously injured when a Jeep Wrangler and a motorcycle collided on a Hawthorne street Saturday night.

CPR was being conducted on one of the victims, while responders reported compound fractures for the other after the 9:45 p.m. crash in front of the Wells Fargo Bank on Lafayette Avenue.

Two ambulances and two paramedics responded along with police -- who called for the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office fatal accident investigations unit.

At least one victim was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries or whether summonses were issued

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.