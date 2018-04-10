Contact Us
3 Suspicious Bags Bring Bomb Squad To Maywood

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County Bomb Squad member
Bergen County Bomb Squad member

MAYWOOD, N.J. -- Bergen County's bomb squad had a busy Friday morning in Maywood after a trio of suspicious bags were found in the same area.

All turned out harmless.

Two separate backpacks were found by a police officer at an Essex Street bus shelter near Maywood Avenue around 4:45 a.m., Police Chief David Pegg said.

The streets were closed off and the area secured.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad found both backpacks stuffed with papers, the chief said.

A jogger then called police just before 6:30 a.m. after finding a suspicious bag on Maywood Avenue between Essex Street and Demarest Place, Pegg said.

Bomb Squad techs returned and found electronic equipment in the bag.

