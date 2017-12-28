8th Suspect Nabbed In Bergen Government Check-Forging Scheme

HACKENSACK, N.J. – An eighth suspect was charged with participating in a ring that forged and cashed Bergen County government checks, authorities said.

Investigators rounded up seven suspects in September who they said were involved in forging the checks and making bogus wire transfers that brought the total stolen to $50,000.

They later found that the accused ringleaders, Daleska Dillerva, 22, and Anthony Peguero, 23, both of Newark, were working with Kwanelle Parker, 26, of the Bronx, Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said Wednesday.

Crew members deposited the checks in individual accounts and then quickly removed the funds before the scheme was uncovered, the prosecutor said.

Parker was released pending a Jan. 10 hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of check fraud, theft by deception and conspiracy.

ALSO SEE: Gang Of 7 Nabbed In Bergen Government Check-Forging Scheme

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.