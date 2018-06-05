9 Boys Injured, Three Seriously, In Orange County Dorm Fire

UPDATE: Nine teenage boys were injured in an Orange County camp dormitory explosion and fire just after midnight Friday in South Blooming Grove, authorities reported.

All were from Brooklyn, they said.

Three were seriously injured and the others sustained minor injuries, fire officials said.

The Cromwell Hill bungalow was fully engulfed in flames, according to reports.

A medical chopper was used to transport some of the victims to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Monroe, Washingtonville, Chester, Woodbury and Kyrias Joel were among the responding companies.

Orange and Rockland Utilities also responded.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within a half hour or so, authorities said.

The cause was being investigated.

