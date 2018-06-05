Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

9 Boys Injured, Three Seriously, In Orange County Dorm Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Several people were reported injured in the fire.
Several people were reported injured in the fire. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

UPDATE: Nine teenage boys were injured in an Orange County camp dormitory explosion and fire just after midnight Friday in South Blooming Grove, authorities reported.

All were from Brooklyn, they said.

Three were seriously injured and the others sustained minor injuries, fire officials said.

The Cromwell Hill bungalow was fully engulfed in flames, according to reports.

A medical chopper was used to transport some of the victims to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Monroe, Washingtonville, Chester, Woodbury and Kyrias Joel were among the responding companies.

Orange and Rockland Utilities also responded.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within a half hour or so, authorities said.

The cause was being investigated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.