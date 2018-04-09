Accused Rapper Robber Freed, Other Held In Bergen Jail, Video Shows Holdup

FORT LEE, N.J. -- A former friend accused of robbing rapper-turned-reality TV personality Safaree Samuels and a companion remained held at the Bergen County Jail as surveillance video emerged of last week's holdup in a Fort Lee parking garage.

Shawn Brandon Harewood, 33 ( mugshot above ), is charged with two counts of robbery, as well as aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, theft, making terroristic threats and illegal weapons possession.

Although Harewood was ordered held pending further court action, a judge freed an accused accomplice, Jonathan G. Ricketts, who turns 28 on Friday. Ricketts is charged with robbery.

Extradited to New Jersey following their April 2 arrests, both men were brought to the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday.

A third suspect remained at large.

Authorities said Samuels and a companion were robbed of $183,000 in jewelry and cash in Fort Lee by Harewood, Ricketts and another man a week ago this past Monday.

A wild chase ensued across the George Washington Bridge, followed by a crash on the West Side Highway after which all three occupants bailed out of the getaway car.

Police grabbed Harewood -- whom those who know them say Samuels knew since they were young teenagers three men -- and Ricketts while the third suspect fled.

"Two dudes with guns just ran up on me," Samuels said during a visit to Power 105.1 FM. "Had me face down on the ground with a gun to my head."

A video released by TMZ on Wednesday ( above ) shows Samuels and the other victim being held up and then running away.

ALSO SEE: Wild Fort Lee Chase Across GWB Ends With 2 Caught After Rapper Is Robbed

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.