Accused Wyckoff Shoplifter Turns Out To Be Fugitive With 40-Year Rap Sheet

A accused shoplifter scooped up by Wyckoff police turned out to be an ex-con from Michigan with a nearly 40-year criminal record who was wanted in Florida, records show.

Sgt. Mark Tagliareni stopped 62-year-old Ronald A. Schneid as he drove a Toyota Camry with a temporary Arkansas license plate out of the Boulder Run Shopping Center on Franklin Avenue “to confirm a valid registration,” Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Tagliarini quickly discovered that Schneid had several outstanding warrants – one of them a fugitive warrant out of Daytona Beach, FL filed more than a year ago.

Schneid also was carrying several shoplifted items, Soto said.

Township police charged Schneid with receiving stolen property and money laundering and gave him a summons for operating an unregistered vehicle, the lieutenant said.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail before being released by a judge five days later, records show.

Records show that Schneid was arrested in Florida in November 2016 for petty theft but never showed up for court in Volusia County. A fugitive warrant was issued in March 2017.

Schneid – who had more than two dozen recorded aliases – spent time in prison in Michigan for auto theft, fleeing police, fraud and check kiting, among other convictions, dating back to May 1975, records show.

