Allendale PD: Serial Red Bull Thief In U-Haul Caught After Route 17 Chase

It didn't give him wings: A thief driving a U-Haul with more than $200 worth of stolen Red Bull was caught after Allendale police chased the truck down – and then up -- Route 17, authorities said.

Kevin Hess, 30, of Wayne had just taken nine packs of the energy drink, worth more than $75, from the Allendale Rite Aid early Sunday afternoon when police got a call from the pharmacy, Chief George Scherb said.

A motorist then called to tell police that the U-Haul was on West Crescent Avenue headed towards Ramsey, Scherb said.

Officer Vic Bartoloma spotted the truck entering southbound Route 17 in Ramsey, but Hess refused to stop, the chief said.

A chase continued into Paramus, where Hess made a U-turn onto northbound Route 17, pulled onto a side street and bailed out of the truck, he said.

He didn’t get far: Officers from Allendale and Paramus quickly grabbed him, the chief said.

Police who inspected the truck found another 16 four-packs, all apparently stolen, along with the Rite-Aid merchandise, Scherb said.

Hess, who was wanted on a warrant for theft out of Clifton, was charged with eluding, resisting arrest and shoplifting and was issued several motor vehicle summonses.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.