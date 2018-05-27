Amber Alert Cancelled: Abducted 10-Month-Old Paterson Boy Found, Dad Busted

Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for a 10-month-old Paterson boy who they said was abducted after his father kicked in the front door of the child's mother's home, punched her in the face and fled with the youngster Wednesday morning.

The boy was safe with his grandmother after police convinced 30-year-old George Berry to leave the child with her following the 7 a.m. incident, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Berry, who has a criminal history, was in custody. No charges were immediately disclosed.

Berry violated a restraining order when he barged into the mother's home, assaulted her and fled with the boy in a silver Chrysler Town and Country that police later recovered in the city, Speziale said.

Exactly a year ago to the day, Berry was arrested on drug charges in the city. He was released from the Passaic County Jail a month later, records show.

