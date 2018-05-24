Another Weekend Night In Paterson, Another Shooting

Like many before him, a Paterson man shot overnight Sunday got to the hospital instead of waiting for an ambulance.

Authorities didn’t say whether they had anyone in custody after the 31-year-old city man turned up at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center while police were investigating a 12:45 a.m. report of shots fired on Park Avenue.

“Based on the initial investigation, the victim was in the area of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street when the shooting took place,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

An investigation was continuing, they said.

Valdes asked that anyone with additional information about the shooting to contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342 .

