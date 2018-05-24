Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Another Weekend Night In Paterson, Another Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
An investigation was continuing, authorities said.
An investigation was continuing, authorities said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Like many before him, a Paterson man shot overnight Sunday got to the hospital instead of waiting for an ambulance.

Authorities didn’t say whether they had anyone in custody after the 31-year-old city man turned up at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center while police were investigating a 12:45 a.m. report of shots fired on Park Avenue.

“Based on the initial investigation, the victim was in the area of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street when the shooting took place,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

An investigation was continuing, they said.

Valdes asked that anyone with additional information about the shooting to contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.