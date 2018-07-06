Are Bergen County 'Mother Of God' Warnings Based On Fact Or Fiction?

Amid rising fears on social media that a female group of religious followers is stalking people in Bergen County, police in several of the towns mentioned in the posts said Monday that they hadn't received any reports.

Amanda Maher in a Facebook post said her brother's friend was "stalked and followed" to her car in the Teterboro Walmart parking lot last week by a woman who identified herself as with "Mother of God" or "God the Mother."

Maher described the woman as being middle-aged with dark hair, sunglasses and a "Mother of God" jacket.

Both Moonachie and South Hackensack police said they hadn't received any reports matching the Facebook post. Same for police in Ridgewood, where another purported incident was cited.

Police in Hasbrouck Heights, however, said they were investigating a report from a 21-year-old borough woman that a woman claiming to be from the same organization knocked on her front door and tried to force her way inside on the Fourth of July.

The stranger stuck her foot in the door but was bitten on the leg by her dog and fled in a waiting car, Kerry DeAngelo told Daily Voice.

Over the past several months, reports of "Mother of God" group members using religion as a front for sex trafficking have popped up throughout the country.

Authorities have tied the women to a Korean religious organization called the World Mission Society Church of God, with branches across the U.S.

However, they say the human trafficking angle appears to be nothing more than an urban myth: Narrow Brush with Human Traffickers at a Southern California IKEA?

A similar story spread across college campuses earlier this year: There is no sex trafficking Bible group trying to kidnap you from campus .

The church itself issued a statement at the time:

"Recently, we were made aware of a social media post in which someone appears to accuse the Church and its members of being linked to a ring of sex/human trafficking. Nothing could be further from the truth. We are a church of Christian love and denounce any such activities wherever they may be carried out."

