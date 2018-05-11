Contact Us
Authorities: Accused Bank Robber Threatened To Blow Up Bergen Courthouse

Jerry DeMarco
Christopher Camargo
Christopher Camargo Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR / INSET: Mugshots courtesy Union County Prosecutor

A man once accused of participating in a Jersey Shore bank robbery called in a bomb threat earlier this year to the Bergen County courthouse, said authorities who arrested him.

A judge ordered that 25-year-old Christopher Camargo remain held in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action on charges of making terroristic threats against critical infrastructure and causing false public alarm, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Camargo, “using technology to anonymize his calling line identity, contacted the Hackensack Police Department and made a bomb threat against the Bergen County Courthouse” on Feb. 5, Calo said.

Members of Calo’s Cyber Crimes Unit and Hackensack police began working to trace the call, then took Camargo into custody this past Friday, the prosecutor said.

Camargo was accused of hopping a counter at a Toms River bank in January 2015 and making off with a fistful of cash with an accomplice. Both were arrested at what was then Camargo’s Toms River home hours later, police said at the time.

The disposition of those charges couldn’t immediately be determined.

Camargo apparently recently moved to Hackensack, where records show he recorded several drug court violations earlier this year.

