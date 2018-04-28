Authorities: Armed Ex-Con Seized In Fairview Pizzeria

FAIRVIEW, N.J. -- Fairview police nabbed an ex-con who they said was carrying a handgun in a local pizzeria.

Officers George Alexiou and Geremia DeMartino, responding to an anonymous tip at Luigi's Restaurant early Sunday evening, found Josue "Sway" Correa, 30, with a bulge in his waistband and part of the gun sticking out from under his sweatshirt, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

They immediately seized him and the gun, Kahn said.

The silver-topped, black plastic-handled Glock-design handgun had a defaced serial number and was loaded with starter-pistol ammo, he said.

Correa, who lives across the street from the Anderson Avenue pizzeria, claimed the gun was fake, the chief said. He was also carrying a knife, Kahn said.

Correa remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with five weapons offenses -- including being a convicted felon (bias crime) in possession of a firearm.

