Authorities Believe Body Found In Car's Back Seat Is Missing Paterson Woman

PATERSON, N.J. – A body found in the back seat of a car owned by a missing 24-year-old Paterson woman is believed to be hers, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the Sunday morning discovery said.

Official identification of Shanaya Coley's body and the cause of her death were pending an autopsy by a state medical examiner, authorities said.

However, authorities are certain it's her, one said.

A concerned citizen called police after finding Coley’s gray Nissan Altima in the parking lot of a Marion Street garden apartment complex, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Coley was reported missing on Dec. 5.

Valdes asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org or call Paterson police detectives: (973) 321-1120 .

