Authorities ID Vehicles In Teterboro Hit-Run Death

TETERBORO, N.J. -- Authorities on Wednesday released a photo of a black Ford Focus that they said struck and killed a 28-year-old Teaneck man as he crossed Route 46 near the Teterboro Walmart earlier this month and another car that picked up the driver.

Brian Rossi was pronounced dead at the scene of the 5:50 a.m. Jan. 5 crash near Industrial Avenue, and investigators have been searching for whomever was responsible ever since.

On Wednesday, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said that evidence recovered from the scene "indicates that the vehicle is a black Ford Focus, sedan or hatchback, model year range 2012 to 2015.

"The vehicle will have significant front end damage, including a broken passenger side headlight, and a broken passenger side-view mirror," Calo said.

"The driver fled the scene traveling eastbound on Route 46 before parking in the rear of a business," the prosecutor said.

"A Mitsubishi Lancer arrived shortly thereafter and both vehicles left together," he said. "They traveled east on Route 46, then north on Liberty Street towards Hackensack.

"Both vehicles were also seen traveling southbound on Terrace Avenue in the area of Route 17, headed towards Hasbrouck Heights. The vehicles seen in the attached photo are the Mitsubishi Lancer, followed by the Ford Focus."

Anyone with information that could help find the vehicles and/or their drivers is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at (201) 226-5698 or the Moonachie Police Department at (201) 641-9100 .

All calls will remain confidential, authorities said.

Editor's Note: PLEASE share this story. Hopefully someone saw something or knows something. Maybe that someone sees this story. Thank you.

