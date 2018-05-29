Contact Us
Authorities ID Victim Of Single-Car Crash In Paterson

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Traffic Division at (973) 321-1112.

The driver of a BMW killed when he was ejected in an overnight Route 20 crash Thursday was identified Friday as 25-year-old Naje Mack of Passaic.

Mack was pronounced dead at the scene of the 3:30 a.m. crash on the southbound highway near Park and 17th avenue after the Beamer hit the divider, flipped over and ejected him, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

