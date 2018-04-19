Authorities: Paterson Police Officer Killed In On-Duty Crash

PATERSON, N.J. -- OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED: Authorities Sunday afternoon confirmed the death of a Paterson police officer in a crash earlier in the day.

The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m., at 150 Getty Avenue, they said.

Responding officers found that "an on-duty Paterson Police Officer operating a marked patrol unit was involved in a collision with a parked vehicle," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

"The officer was the only person involved in the crash and was transported to Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries," they said. "No other parties were injured as a result of this crash.

"The cause of the crash remains under investigation. More information will be released once it becomes available," Valdes and Oswald said.

City Police Director Jerry Speziale issued a statement: "The Paterson Police Department is morning the loss of one of [its] officers who passed while on duty. The incident is being investigated by the New Jersey State Police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Unit."

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact authorities at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org . All contact will be kept confidential.

******

EDITOR'S NOTE: Daily Voice withheld publication of this story until official confirmation was announced at 2:26 p.m. Sunday. The officer's name will be withheld pending further notification from authorities.

