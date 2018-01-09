Contact Us
DV Pilot police & fire

Authorities: Saddle Brook Woman Pressured Sex Assault Victims To Protect BF

Kristen Aquino Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

HACKENSACK, N.J. – A Saddle Brook woman trying to protect her boyfriend pressured two sexual assault victims to deny their accusations against him, said authorities who charged her with witness tampering.

Kristen Aquino, 40, was released pending a Jan. 31 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Grewal said members of his Special Victims Unit and Saddle Brook police interviewed several people before arresting and processing Aquino.Records show that Aquino's live-in boyfriend, 31-year-old Norberto Marin, was arrested last Dec. 12 on charges that included two counts of aggravated sexual assault. He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action.

