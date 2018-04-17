Contact Us
Authorities: Serial Energy Drink Thief Scuffles With Lyndhurst Police

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Michael Llopis
Michael Llopis Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy LYNDHURST PD

LYNDHURST, N.J. – A serial energy drink thief was looking at a simple shoplifting charge when he got physical with Lyndhurst police, authorities said.

Michael Llopis, who was busted two years ago for stealing a shopping cart full of Red Bull, this time hid several cans inside his clothing Thursday afternoon before heading out of the Rite-Aid on Valley Brook Avenue, Capt. John Valente said.

Someone got a description and direction of travel of his car, which was spotted soon after by responding Officers Steve Batista and Steve Passamano as Llopis pulled out of the parking lot onto northbound Delafield Avenue, Valente said.

They activated their emergency lights and siren, but Llopis continued driving for two blocks before turning west onto Second Avenue and then north onto Livingston – before abruptly stopping at the Lake Avenue intersection, the captain said.

Llopis 37, of Belleville, refused to get out, then fought with police who eventually subdued and arrested him, Valente said.

Inside the car police found cans of Red Bull and Monster worth a combined $82.23.

Just two years ago, Fairfield police grabbed Llopis after they said he walked out of a Route 46 Target with $390 worth of Red Bull and other items in a shopping cart without paying.

This time, Llopis was charged with shoplifting, eluding and resisting arrest and sent to the Bergen County Jail. A day later, a judge released him, pending further court action, under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

