BACK HOME: Yorkie Stolen In Clifton Home Burglary Returned

It may have been a Good Samaritan or the actual thief -- police don't know -- but someone returned a 5-year-old Yorkie stolen during a Clifton home burglary, authorities said.

The Bowdoin Street owner heard a knock at the door and found "L.B." tired to a railing outside with no one around, Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

"It appears that the media coverage and assistance from the public on social media certainly contributed to the safe return of this family pet," Anderson said. "This is a credit to everyone who helped by spreading the word and sharing."

That said, police are still looking for whoever broke in during the middle of the day on June 20 and took nothing except "L.B."

If the burglar isn't the one who returned him, they'd like to speak to that person, too.

They -- or anyone with information about the case -- can contact Clifton detectives: (973) 470-5908 .

