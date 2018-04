MIDLAND PARK, N.J. -- A backpack left against a utility pole that brought the Bergen County Bomb Squad to Midland Park early Wednesday evening proved harmless.

Ridgewood police notified the unit after responding to Lake Avenue and South Cottage Street about 5 p.m.

No buildings were evacuated.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

