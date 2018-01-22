Bail Reform: Wayne Police Arrest Fugitive Wanted In Four Counties

WAYNE, N.J. -- Two Wayne detectives nabbed a Clifton man wanted for skipping court in four counties.

Detectives Paul Kindler and Vincent Ricciardelli were on a fugitive hunt Tuesday night on southbound Route 23 when they found Franklin Wesner III, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

Wesner III was wanted out of Middlesex County for selling drugs, out of Morris County for unpaied child support and out of Clifton and Hillsdale for unspecified warrants, Martin said.

A search turned up 11 bags of heroin stamped "HEROIN KING," a small bag of pot, two metal spoons with heroin residue and a trio of syringes, he said.

Wayne police charged Wesner with various drug-related counts.

They sent him to the Passaic County Jail, where he remained Thursday, because of the warrants.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.