Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN IT? Hit-Run Route 17 Pickup Loses Two Wheels, Causes Extensive Damage
DV Pilot police & fire

Barricaded East Rutherford Gunman Seized By SWAT Team Has Criminal History

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Mauro Jay Enriquez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF / INSET: Jamie Castiblanco-Brizzi
At the scene. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Jamie Castiblanco-Brizzi

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- (UPDATE) A man who barricaded himself in an East Rutherford apartment on Monday after authorities said he pointed a gun at his girlfriend is an ex-con with a criminal history dating back nearly 20 years, records show.

Mauro Jay Enriquez, a 39-year-old Filipino national, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing after a county Regional SWAT team took him into custody and turned him over to East Rutherford police after a nearly three-hour standoff.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Enriquez is charged with aggravated assault (pointing a firearm at another) and weapons offenses -- including being a convicted felon possessing a firearm.

His prior arrests and convictions include weapons offenses, as well as burglary.

Authorities said Enriquez barricaded himself in an apartment above an East Rutherford restaurant late Monday morning after holding a gun to his girlfriend's head.

"She managed to run out without incident," a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice. "A perimeter was established and [a crisis negotiator] began talking with him."

Surrounding businesses and residences were evacuated as officers in tactical gear focused on the apartment above a Thai restaurant at the corner of Paterson and Boiling Springs Avenue. A crisis negotiator also was brought in.

The area -- just up the street from the East Rutherford Municipal Building -- was cordoned off from Uhland Street to Park Avenue. The municipal complex and nearby Alfred S. Faust School on Uhland were placed on lockdown.

It was the third time this month that a Bergen County Regional SWAT team removed a barricaded subject without incident.

ALSO SEE: Members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT team battered open the door and seized an Elmwood Park man who'd threatened to kill himself.

http://saddlebrook.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/swat-breaks-open-door-seizes-barricaded-elmwood-park-man/735718/

ALSO SEE: A barricaded man talked out of his girlfriend's Elmwood Park apartment by a SWAT team negotiator after he stabbed and slashed himself Friday morning is a gang member known as "Young Yb," Daily Voice has learned.

http://saddlebrook.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/gang-member-locked-in-gfs-elmwood-park-apartment-surrenders-to-swat-team/735365/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.