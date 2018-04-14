Barricaded East Rutherford Gunman Seized By SWAT Team Identified

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- (UPDATE) A man who barricaded himself in an East Rutherford apartment on Monday after authorities said he pointed a gun at his girlfriend is an ex-con with a criminal history dating back nearly 20 years, records show.

Mauro Jay Enriquez, a 39-year-old Filipino national, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing after a county Regional SWAT team took him into custody and turned him over to East Rutherford police after a nearly three-hour standoff.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Enriquez is charged with aggravated assault (pointing a firearm at another) and weapons offenses -- including being a convicted felon possessing a firearm.

His prior arrests and convictions include weapons offenses, as well as burglary.

Authorities said Enriquez barricaded himself in an apartment above an East Rutherford restaurant late Monday morning after holding a gun to his girlfriend's head.

"She managed to run out without incident," a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice. "A perimeter was established and [a crisis negotiator] began talking with him."

Surrounding businesses and residences were evacuated as officers in tactical gear focused on the apartment above a Thai restaurant at the corner of Paterson and Boiling Springs Avenue. A crisis negotiator also was brought in.

The area -- just up the street from the East Rutherford Municipal Building -- was cordoned off from Uhland Street to Park Avenue. The municipal complex and nearby Alfred S. Faust School on Uhland were placed on lockdown.

It was the third time this month that a Bergen County Regional SWAT team removed a barricaded subject without incident.

