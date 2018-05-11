Bergen County Candle Factory Damaged In Fire

A fire at Ridgefield Park's Star Candle Company on Industrial Avenue broke out at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm fire, which was under control by firefighters by 3:30 a.m., Ridgefield Park Fire Chief Jim Vandertulip told Daily Voice.

Most of the damage was to debris in the rear and to the building's solar system, the chief said.

Responding agencies included Ridgefield Park, Bogota, Little Ferry, Hackensack and Teaneck.

