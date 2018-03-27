Bergen Mail Thefts Continue -- This Time Outside Englewood Post Office

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A wave of Bergen-area postal box thefts continued Thursday when someone broke into two boxes outside the Englewood Post Office in broad daylight.

The Engel Street mail theft occurred in the middle of the day -- apparently in under a minute.

This comes after someone stole what police described as a "large amount" of mail from a trio of boxes in front of the New Milford Post Office.

Federal authorities earlier this month said that as many as 40 postal boxes had been broken into in several Bergen County towns, as thieves search for cash, checks and personal information.

In recent years, the U.S. Postal Service has retrofitted postal boxes to thwart thieves who "fish" for mail by rigging adhesive tape or other devices into the opening and then pulling out envelopes to search for checks or cash.

However, there have been recent reports of boxes being drilled into and doors being pried open.

Stealing mail is a federal offense -- the penalties for which are severe. There's no parole in the federal prison system, meaning that convicts must serve just about all of their sentences.

If you confirm that stolen mail resulted in identity theft, contact your local police department or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service: (877) 876-2455 .

SEE: As U.S. Postal Service inspectors continue investigating a wave of "fishing" thefts from dozens of mailboxes throughout Bergen County, three more were tampered with right outside the New Milford post office, police said.

