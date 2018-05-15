Bergen, Passaic Buses Collide In Lincoln Tunnel, Dozens Injured

A total of 32 people complained of injury after two NJ Transit buses -- one originating in Oradell and the other in Wayne -- collided in the Lincoln Tunnel heading into Manhattan, the FDNY reported.

Both buses continued through the tube and emerged on the city side, where firefighters and EMS conducted triage.

Nine of the 25 passengers on the #193 bus out of Wayne reported injuries, as well as 23 of the 37 aboard the #165 , NJ Transit's Nancy Snyder said.

None were serious, authorities said.

Eight were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, FDNY Chief Stephan Russo said.

Another 24 were transported in a bus-like mobile unit used to convey large numbers of patients with minor injuries to a hospital all at once, he said.

The No. 165 services Westwood, Washington Township, Emerson, Oradell, Paramus, River Edge, Hackensack, Teterboro, Little Ferry, Ridgefield Park, Ridgefield, Fairview, North Bergen, West New York, Guttenberg, Weehawken and New York.

No. 193 services Wayne and New York.

