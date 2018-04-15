Bergen Prosecutor: Local Police Save 7 OD Victims With Narcan In Five Days

Local police officers in several Bergen County towns used Narcan to save the lives of seven overdose victims in five days, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Wednesday.

Calo listed the saves:

Last Wednesday: Lyndhurst , 45-year-old man;

, 45-year-old man; Thursday: Fort Lee , 52-year-old woman;

, 52-year-old woman; Friday: Oakland , 25-year-old man;

, 25-year-old man; Saturday (2): Elmwood Park , 33-year-old victim, Hackensack , 27-year-old man;

, 33-year-old victim, , 27-year-old man; Sunday: Wallington , 38-year-old man;

, 38-year-old man; Monday: Old Tappan , 30-year-old woman.

As of Wednesday, Calo said, local police used Narcan to save 76 overdose victims.

Over that same period, 15 users have died, the prosecutor said.

