Bergen Prosecutor: PA Tech Trafficked Assault Rifles, High-Capacity Mags

An undercover detective with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office bought several rifles – including assault weapons – along with more than a half-dozen high-capacity magazines and over 100 rounds of ammo from a Pennsylvania man, said authorities who arrested him.

Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Andrew Okie, a 23-year-old electronics technician from Tobyhanna, PA met with the investigator several times and sold:

one Century Arms AK47 rifle;

two Ruger AR15 rifles;

one American Tactical AR15 rifle;

seven high-capacity firearm magazines;

more than 100 rounds of ammunition (7.62 x 39MM and 5.56 x 45MM).

A judge ordered Okie held in the Bergen County Jail pending a hearing Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest over the weekend.

He’s charged with 26 counts in all of either possessing or selling assault rifles and high-capacity firearm magazines.

Calo thanked the Bergen County Regional SWAT team, and police from Dumont, Hackensack and Hasbrouck Heights for their assistance.

