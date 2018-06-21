Bergen Prosecutor: School Bus Driver Asked Students To Take Porn Shots

A now-former school bus driver from Hasbrouck Heights texted two students on his route asking them to pose for naked photos, authorities charged.

A judge on Friday ordered Brandon Mays-Stubbs, 35, released pending further court action hours after his arrest by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Police Services.

“Two students, who are normal passengers on school bus service provided to the Bergen County school system, were propositioned for naked photos by the school bus driver via text messages,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Mays-Stubbs, of Jefferson Avenue, is charged with child endangerment and attempted production of child pornography.

