Bergen Prosecutor: Uber Driver Caught With Pound Of Heroin For Sale

An Uber driver from the Bronx was caught by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives in Fort Lee with more than a pound of heroin for sale, authorities said.

Yonny Marte Alvarez, 26, targeted after Narcotics Task Force investigators who received a tip that he was dealing in Bergen County, Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

The Dominican native was booked into the Bergen County Jail following his arrest Friday.

A judge the next day ordered him released pending further court action under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law. He’s charged with one count of distributing heroin.

