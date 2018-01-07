Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: Flames Blow Through Roof Of Lodi Home
DV Pilot police & fire

Bergenfield Hit-Run: Stop Sign Sent Flying, Crossing Guard Nearly Struck

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Jerry DeMarco
Read More Stories
"It missed me by about two seconds," said crossing guard Jean Nichols of Dumont. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

BERGENFIELD, N.J. -- Bergenfield police arrested a hit-and-run driver moments after his car downed a stop sign and nearly struck a crossing guard Wednesday afternoon.

"It missed me by about two seconds," said the crossing guard, Jean Nichols of Dumont. "Everything just started flying around me."

The silver sedan was headed up West Main Street toward Prospect Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. when it crossed over the double-yellow line and hit the street sign, outside Gel Chris Auto Repair, sending it flying into a driveway.

The car continued toward the Delta Gas Station on Prospect, then turned around and sped back down Main Street in the other direction, witnesses said.

An employee at the automotive shop who spoke on condition of anonymity said the driver was bleeding from his head and appeared to be texting as he sped away.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS ON THE ARREST

