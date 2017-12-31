Contact Us
Bergenfield Police Help Boy, 8, In Dutch With Dad

by Cecilia Levine & Jerry DeMarco
Bergenfield police.
Bergenfield police. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergenfield PD

BERGENFIELD, N.J. -- An 8-year-old Bergenfield boy who thought he was in trouble with his dad dialed 911 and got immediate help from borough police.

"Officers responded and spoke with the juvenile, who reported that his grandma threatened to tell his dad he was misbehaving," Capt. Mustafa Rabboh said.

The boy "did not want dad to be mad at him," the captain said.

Long story short: Police resolved the matter and boy is "not moving out," Rabboh said.

