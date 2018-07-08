Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

BLOODHOUND GANG: Police K9s From Throughout NJ Learn New Tricks In Maywood

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey Park Police Sgt. Melissa Brown with K-9 Dickson and Maywood Police Officer and specialty K-9 trainer Chris Nichols. Photo Credit: Contributed
Maywood Police K-9 Remi in January sniffed out a missing man huddled in a Hillsdale bank and on Monday located a body in West Milford. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
New Jersey Park Police Sgt. Melissa Brown takes K-9 Dickson for a stroll while training in Maywood. Photo Credit: Contributed
Hudson County Sheriff's Officer Justin Bursztyn with K-9 Forrest in Spring Valley Park. Photo Credit: Contributed

You may have spotted the good boys and girls training in Maywood on Tuesday: Police bloodhounds from across New Jersey converged there for an in-service training day hosted by the borough PD and its superstar: K9 Remi.

Supervised by Maywood Police Officer Chris Nichols, a specialized trainer, the event focused on surface changes, pool scent (where some stand for a period of time before continuing in the water), fresh trails and "high finds" (off the ground).

Participants included the Middletown police, the Essex, Hudson and Sussex county sheriff's officers and New Jersey State Park Police.

******

ALSO SEE: Maywood Bloodhound Finds Missing NYE's Party Guest Huddled At Hillsdale ATM

Authorities: West Milford Body Likely That Of Woman Missing After Car Crash

******

CHECK OUT REMI's FACEBOOK PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/K9Remi/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.