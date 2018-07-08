BLOODHOUND GANG: Police K9s From Throughout NJ Learn New Tricks In Maywood

You may have spotted the good boys and girls training in Maywood on Tuesday: Police bloodhounds from across New Jersey converged there for an in-service training day hosted by the borough PD and its superstar: K9 Remi.

Supervised by Maywood Police Officer Chris Nichols, a specialized trainer, the event focused on surface changes, pool scent (where some stand for a period of time before continuing in the water), fresh trails and "high finds" (off the ground).

Participants included the Middletown police, the Essex, Hudson and Sussex county sheriff's officers and New Jersey State Park Police.

