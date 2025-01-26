Blue Line Beasts: Wood-Ridge Officer Runs Social Media Monster For Fit Cops

WOOD-RIDGE, N.J. -- What started as a way for Wood-Ridge Police Officer Mark Torsiello to inspire fellow officers to get fit has become one of the biggest social media communities for members of law enforcement in the country.

Blue Line Beasts has garnered more than 110,000 followers since Torsiello launched the page in December 2015.

Before working for the Wood-Ridge Police, Torsiello was with the Federal Reserve in New York City and then the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police.

No matter where he was, he noticed a common theme among his colleagues.

"There were guys were either obsessed with working out or guys total other end of the spectrum who were not interested in staying in shape or going to the gym at all," said Torsiello, 31, who lifts six days a week at South Hackensack's Powerhouse Gym.

"The guys in shape were more motivating. They were the ones you'd want as your backup on more serious calls, like the fight calls."

Torsiello has been hitting the gym almost every day since high school and, after his revelation, starting bringing his colleagues with him hoping to keep them inspired.

He took it to the next level with the launch of Blue Line Beasts , where he posts pictures of officers in the fitness community from across the U.S. -- "promoting health and fitness along with the blue line family," the page's description says.

Now that Torsiello has the attention of supporters from across the country, he is using the platform to better the lives of police officers in need.

"We don't say no to anyone," said Torsiello, who gets requests for donations nearly every day.

His largest recent fundraiser was for a female police officer going through chemo.

Blue Line Beasts has nearly 15 sponsored representatives and athletes, including a professional MMA fighter of Invicta Fighting.

The page has also become an extended family for Torsiello, and given him the opportunity to travel across the country.

He recently went to Washington State for a police funeral, and stayed with one of the officers he met through Blue Line Beasts.

Managing the page has become a second career for Torsiello, but he says he wouldn't have it any other way because now, it's part of what keeps him going.

"Dealing with everyone sending me motivational stuff to post on Instagram and hearing other people say how they’re getting motivated has given me more motivation," he said.

"It gives me more drive to push to next level."

Think you're the fittest police officer in Bergen or Passaic counties? Know someone who is? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com to be featured in the new Daily Voice series, "Fit Cops."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.