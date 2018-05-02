Body Of Missing Postal Worker From Lyndhurst Found In Passaic River

LYNDHURST, N.J. – The body of a postal worker from Lyndhurst who went missing more than three weeks ago was pulled Friday from the Passaic River in South Kearny.

"We're pending positive identification," Police Chief James O'Connor told Daily Voice.

Co-workers of 51-year-old Vitorino Cirne at the U.S. Postal Service facility in Kearny sobbed Friday after receiving the news.

"I got to dance with him at the last retirement party they had," the wife of one of them told Daily Voice. "He is a people person.

"We were all just hoping this wouldn't be true."

Co-workers said Cirne was visibly upset about something when he left work early on April 11. A colleague had accompanied him on his route.

He drove off from his home sometime between 1:30-6 a.m. April 12 and hadn’t been seen since, O’Connor said.

The following day, divers searched the river after his car was found nearby ( SEE: Passaic River Search For Missing Lyndhurst Man Called Off ).

“We ask that the privacy of the family be respected and that all inquiries be directed to the Lyndhurst Police Department,” the chief emphasized.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.