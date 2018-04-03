Bogota PD: Driver In Chase To Paterson Carried Fake Urine

BOGOTA, N.J. -- A driver who led police on a chase from Bogota to Paterson was carrying synthetic urine used to fool drug tests, authorities said.

Another officer was coming after Monsun A. Mersier, 27, of Newark when Officer Michael LaFererra -- working a distracted driving detail --

saw him speed by on Palisade Avenue at nearly 50 miles an hour in a 25mph zone, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Unaware that another officer was pursuing him, LaFererra tried to stop Mersier -- but he "hit the gas and entered westbound Route 80, with Officer LaFererra behind," Cole said.

New Jersey State Police were alerted and joined the chase.

Mersier was stopped after taking the Market Street exit in Paterson, Cole said.

He was charged with eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia and defrauding the administration of a physician.

Police also issued several summonses for speeding, careless driving and other violationss before releasing Mersier pending a hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.