Boy, 12, Ejected In Rear-End Crash On Route 287 In Mahwah

A 12-year-old boy was ejected during a crash Friday afternoon on northbound Route 287 in Mahwah, police confirmed.

He sustained head injuries in the crash, when one vehicle rear-ended one that was slowing for holiday traffic -- rejecting the boy out the back window just before 3 p.m., witnesses told police.

An AirMed One medical chopper flew the boy to Hackensack University Medical Center's trauma unit after the crash near Exit 66 (Mahwah).

Unconfirmed reports were that one of the occupants was taken into custody for carrying drugs.

All lanes of the northbound highway were closed and the shoulder open.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

