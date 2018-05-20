Contact Us
Boy Falls From Hackensack High-Rise Balcony Onto Restaurant Roof

by Jerry DeMarco & Cecilia Levine
Emergency responders on the roof of Picco Tavern. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
His mother went with the boy in the ambulance to nearby HUMC. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
At the scene. Check back for more details. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

UPDATE: A boy was conscious after falling from a Hackensack high-rise balcony onto the roof of a popular restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

The boy fell an initially-undetermined height onto the Picco Tavern on Prospect Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Police, firefighters and EMS workers rushed to the scene.

Responders quickly got him down and into an ambulance.

His mother went with him in the rig to Hackensack University Medical Center.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

