Boy Falls From Hackensack High-Rise Balcony Onto Restaurant Roof

UPDATE: A boy was conscious after falling from a Hackensack high-rise balcony onto the roof of a popular restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

The boy fell an initially-undetermined height onto the Picco Tavern on Prospect Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Police, firefighters and EMS workers rushed to the scene.

Responders quickly got him down and into an ambulance.

His mother went with him in the rig to Hackensack University Medical Center.

