Northern Valley Daily Voice
Boy Hospitalized After Plunging From Mall Parking Deck In Paramus

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Emily Michelman Stoecker for DAILY VOICE

PARAMUS, N.J. -- A boy was hospitalized after plunging from a parking deck Tuesday morning at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, police said.

There was no immediate word on whether he jumped, fell or was pushed from the Neiman Marcus/AMC Theaters parking structure around 10:15 a.m.

A shoe was found on the deck above, witnesses said.

Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg was expected to issue a formal statement once a preliminary investigation was completed.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

EDITOR's NOTE: An initial post incorrectly reported that the victim is a woman.

