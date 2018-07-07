Brother Of Fair Lawn Man Charged With Mom's Stabbing Death Speaks Out

Ann Kaplan of Fair Lawn never got the words out after dialing 911, said authorities who charged her son with stabbing her to death as she tried to get help on Sunday.

On Monday, her surviving son tried to do it for her.

"I'm struggling to find the words to say this. My mentally ill brother stabbed my mom to death yesterday," Andrew Kaplan wrote in a Monday post on Facebook.

Eric Daniel Kaplan attacked his mother with a knife as she desperately tried calling 911 around 3 p.m. Sunday, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday. She later died of her injuries.

"She loved him so fiercely and tried so hard to protect him that she lost her own life," Eric Kaplan's brother wrote. "I don't know how my family will ever overcome this."

Fair Lawn police who responded to the abandoned emergency call at 20-06 Halstead Terrace looked through a window and saw 61-year-old Ann Kaplan on the floor, said Calo, the prosecutor.

Despite the best efforts of responders to try and save her life, the elder Kaplan was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, he said.

The elder Kaplan was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, the prosecutor said.

A judge subsequently ordered her 6-foot-1-inch, 140-pound son held on charges of first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose pending a detention hearing this Friday, he said.

Exactly two years ago Monday, police arrested Eric Kaplan and seized a knife from him after they said he stabbed his brother. The disposition of that case couldn't immediately be determined late Sunday.

Calo's Major Crimes Unit and Fair Lawn police were investigating Sunday's homicide. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. Glen Rock police assisted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.