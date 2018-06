A bullet found in an Elmwood Park school playground brought law enforcement responders -- including a K-9 unit -- Thursday morning.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Identification collected the bullet found at the Gantner Avenue School in Elmwood Park, a pre-K through 5th grade school.

The sheriff's K-9 unit was then sent in to sweep the building.

They joined borough police at the scene.

