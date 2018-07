A motorist claimed he accidentally left his car in drive before it rolled through a fence and over a short wall next to a Checkers in Paterson, witnesses said.

Another vehicle had its rear windshield smashed in the Friday night mishap at the West Broadway/Union Avenue eatery.

"Sh-t was nuts. Crazy," Escobar Jones wrote. "Everybody was good tho/safe."

There was no immediate word on possible summonses.

