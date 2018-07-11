Contact Us
Car In Pursuit Rolls In East Rutherford, Injuring Six

Jerry DeMarco
Candlewyck Diner (left), Whitney Building (far right)
Candlewyck Diner (left), Whitney Building (far right) Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A car heading the wrong way in East Rutherford while being chased by police rolled over and struck a medical building before dawn Saturday, sending six people to the hospital, responders said.

There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

One of the occupants apparently ran from police but was caught after the car struck the Whitney Building on Paterson Avenue, across from the Candlewyck Diner, just before 3:45 a.m.

