Carlstadt PD: Quartet Planned To Rob Resident Of 4-Year-Old $500 Debt

With help from their East Rutherford colleagues, Carlstadt police arrested a quartet who they said planned to rob someone they claimed owed them $500 from four years ago.

When they didn’t find their target home, two of those arrested damaged a car they thought was his, Carlstadt Police Capt. John Gilligan said.

It began when police received a report Sunday of a possible car burglary on Madison Street.

Responding Officers Jason Colombo and Matthew Smith got a description of the men and their getaway car – which was immediately broadcast to surrounding police departments.

Moments later, East Rutherford Officer John DeCamp stopped the car near the intersection of Hackensack Street and Paterson Avenue, outside the Candlewyck Diner, Gilligan said.

Colombo and Smith joined DeCamp and ERPD Officer Clifford Shemeley at the scene and learned of the aborted armed robbery attempt, the captain said.

They also found an 18-inch machete and a .177-caliber BB gun in the car, he said.

The officers arrested Joseph Crisanti, a 22-year-old retail store salesman from of Hasbrouck Heights, along with a trio of 18 year olds: Edward Wysocki of Elmwood Park and Shane Murray of Saddle Brook, both unemployed, and Karl Stelzle, a mechanic from Jersey City.

All four were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a detention hearing on charges of conspiracy, criminal mischief and various weapons counts, Gilligan said.

