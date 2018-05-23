Cigar/Cognac Station, Comedians, More At Hackensack PBA Beefsteak

Hackensack PBA Local #9 invites members of the law enforcement community and their family, friends and supporters to a "Beefsteak for Brotherhood" this coming Thursday in Haledon.

Besides great food, stand-up comedians and deejays, raffles and tricky trays, a cigar rolling and cognac station will be supplied by Codio Cigars and the PBA.

The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at La Neve’s Banquet Hall in Haledon.

All are welcome.

Donations are $75 and include beefsteak, pasta, beer, wine and soda. A full cash bar also will be available.

TICKETS: Contact Hackensack PBA Local #9 President Frank Cavallo at (201) 707-5707 .

Tickets also will be available at the door.

