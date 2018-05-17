Classic Corvette Catches Fire In Paramus On Way To Car Show

A classic Corvette headed to a car show Sunday morning caught fire on Route 17 in Paramus.

The mid-70s 'vette burst into flames on the highway's northbound side south of Ridgewood Avenue as the driver headed to the 40th annual show and flea market at Bergen Community College.

Nutchies Service of Lodi and Paramus handled the tow.

The gathering -- which began at 7 a.m. and was running until 4 p.m. -- is considered the largest one-day car show and flea market in the tri-state area.

