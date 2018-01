CLIFTON, N.J. -- Firefighters limited damage from an overnight blaze Thursday at a Clifton parochial school that officials said would likely remain closed until Monday.

The apparent electrical fire, which damaged a patch of hallway ceiling at Philip the Apostle Preparatory School on Valley Road, broke out around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, responders said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.