Clifton Garden Apartment Fire Kills Resident, 69

A 69-year-old man who was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a Wednesday morning garden apartment fire in Clifton had died, authorities said Thursday.

David Bork was the only casualty of the two-alarm first-floor blaze at the Sytertown Apartments on Market Street, which broke out around 7:40 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione.

Three apartments in all were affected, authorities said.

The cause was still under investigation.

