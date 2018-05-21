Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PHOTOS: Follow Bear On Backyard Bergen Tour
DV Pilot police & fire

Clifton Garden Apartment Fire Kills Resident, 69

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
David Bork, 69, was pronounced dead at an area hospital, authorities said. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
The fire broke out around 7:40 a.m. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
Three apartments in all were affected. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A 69-year-old man who was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a Wednesday morning garden apartment fire in Clifton had died, authorities said Thursday.

David Bork was the only casualty of the two-alarm first-floor blaze at the Sytertown Apartments on Market Street, which broke out around 7:40 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione.

Three apartments in all were affected, authorities said.

The cause was still under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.