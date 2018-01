CLIFTON, N.J. -- A man sustained minor injuries after he jumped from a Clifton bridge onto the Garden State Parkway late Wednesday morning, State Police said.

The man jumped just before 10:30 a.m. over the area of mile marker 156.6 on the northbound parkway, Trooper Gene Hong said.

Clifton EMS took him to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

Authorities didn't immediately know the man's motive, Hong said.

