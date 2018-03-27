Clifton Middle School Student Accused Of Threat

CLIFTON, N.J. -- A Clifton eighth-grader must go before a family court judge after being accused of making an online threat against the Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

Security was boosted at the school after authorities were notified of the undisclosed threat, which one parent said was made in a video game.

Although no weapons were involved, authorities took the situation very seriously.

The eighth-grader was brought to headquarters and issued a juvenile delinquency complaint as part of an investigation conducted by city police in conjunction with the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Because of the youngster's age, a closed-door hearing will be held before a Family Division judge in Superior Court in Paterson.

